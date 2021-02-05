Most Wanted Poacher Nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh

One of the most wanted Rhino horn trader and a poacher has been nabbed by Biswanath Wildlife Division of KNP with help of Arunachal Pradesh Police Department.

On the other hand, the Sonitpur forest official killed one suspected poacher in an encounter in Nameri National Park And Forest Reserve on Friday.

As per sources, the deceased poacher has been identified as Deve Pagag. A group of poachers was set up for illegal hunting and based on specific input a forest team went there.

The incident took place when the poachers and the forest official exchange firing at the spot.