Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang turns 53 Today

Birthday wishes from all directions have been coming in as Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang turned 53 today.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and his well-wishers extended their warm wishes to the Sikkim Chief Minister on his birthday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Member of Parliament from Ladakh and President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal too wished Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang on his birthday.

Manipur Chief Minister took to Twitter and wished him a happy birthday and New Year. CM N. Biren Singh wrote Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri @PsTamang ji. May you be blessed with abundant happiness, good health, prosperity & peace.”