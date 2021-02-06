Centre Allocates Rs 8,060 Cr for Development of Northeast Frontier Railways

The NFR (Northeast Frontier) has received an allocation of Rs 8,060 crore in the recently placed Union Budget for 2021-22.

Out of this Rs 4,330 crore has been allocated for New Lines and Doubling works. Rs 3,470 crore has been allocated for Safety and Capacity Enhancement Works. Passenger Amenities received Rs 166 crore.

The Gross Budgetary Allocation for 2021-22 Financial year is 238% more than the average yearly allocation during the period from 2009-14 (Rs 3383 crore per year).

This year’s budget has allocated Rs. 650 crore for doubling of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori (visRangiya) and Rs. 610 crore for the New Bongaigaon – Goalpara – Guwahati section.

Similarly, Digaru – Hojai doubling work has been allocated Rs. 100 crore and New Mainaguri – Gumanihat doubling work allocated Rs. 110 crore. Among New Line projects, Sivok – Rangpo project (44.96 kms) has been allocated Rs. 1100 crs, Tetelia – Byrnihat project has been allocated Rs 101crs and Agartala – Akhaura project has been allocated Rs. 300 crs.

Other ongoing New Line projects like Jiribam – Imphal has been allocated Rs 1000 crs, Bairabi – Sairang project has also been allocated Rs 1000 crs and Dimapur – Zubza project has been allocated Rs. 800 crs.