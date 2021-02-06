HAL to Induct Dornier 228 Aircraft at Advance Landing Grounds in Arunachal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to induct Dornier 228 aircraft to the advance landing grounds (ALGs) in Arunachal Pradesh.

HAL on its Twitter handle on Friday said: “A MoU was signed between HAL & Alliance Air for Deployment of HAL Do 228 aircraft to Advance Landing Ground (ALGs) of Arunachal Pradesh by Alliance Air.”

The non-pressurised Dornier 228 has a lavatory and an air-conditioned cabin which is capable of day and night operations.