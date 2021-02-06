Rahul Gandhi to Visit Assam on February 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is said to kick start his poll campaign in Assam on February 14 at the Sivasagar Boarding Field in Upper Assam.

Speaking to media, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said that the national leader is also said to visit Majuli.

It is to be mentioned that today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Guwahati to attend a programme regarding the distribution of Rs 3000 each to eight lakh bank accounts of tea garden workers under a direct transfer benefit (DBT) scheme of the state government.