Remains of 167-Year Old Historic Imphal Bridge Found

The remains of the foundation of the old bridge across the Imphal River on the eastern side of Kangla in Manipur which functioned as the eastern gate was found while excavating for the reconstruction of the historical bridge on Thursday.

The bridge existed till 1891 before it was dismantled by the British after the Anglo-Manipur War.

Built without iron bars by the British in 1854 during the reign of Maharaj Chandrakriti, the hump bridge was closed to the public by the government since July 2019 after a portion of it caved in.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had said the government has already intimated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for repairing and reconstructing the bridge.

Manipur Chief Minister took to Twitter to share details