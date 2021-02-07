Glacier Burst in Uttarakhand; 7 Bodies Recovered, 170 Missing

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district today. Around 170 people are missing.

The government has meanwhile said the rise in water level has been contained and that there is no risk downstream flooding.

According to reports, Seven people were killed and 170 are still missing, after a glacier break at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday.

Many villages were evacuated as floods swept away five bridges, damaged homes and the nearby NTPC power plant, and washed away a small hydropower project near Rishiganga. Six people were injured. National and state disaster response teams have been deployed, as have teams from the ITBP. The Army has sent six columns and the Navy seven diving teams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety.”