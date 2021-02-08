2 Assam Youths Missing After Glacier Burst in Uttarakhand

Two youths of Assam’s Nagaon district have reportedly gone missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst incident on Sunday.

The youths identified as Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das hail from Uttar Changsoki village under Kampur police station in Nagaon district have reportedly gone after a glacier burst which triggered devastating flash floods in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The youths worked in a private company in Chamoli district.

As soon as the local villagers had received the news, there was an unpredictable atmosphere seen at their house.

The family members of the missing youths have urged the government to take appropriate measures to locate them.