Assam Rifles Seized Illegal Consignment in Mizoram

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 120 bags of human hair without any valid documents in General Area Chhungte in Mizoram on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai District based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered human hair is Rs 1, 80, 00,000/-. As the Customs Department, Champhai District seized the illegal consignment.

Assam Rifles over the years have been a force reckoned to fight the smuggling menace in Mizoram, extensive anti-seizure operations have been successful in thwarting the smuggling nexus along the Indo-Myanmar Border.