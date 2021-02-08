Cruelty to Animals May Soon Attract Rs 75,000 Fine

The BJP led- Centre has prepared a draft to amend the 60-years-old Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, proposing a penalty of 75,000 rupees or three times the cost of the animal or jail up to 5 years.

If an act of an individual or an organisation leads to an animal’s death, then both Rs 75,000 and jail up to five years will be imposed on the individual or organisation

Three categories of offences have been proposed in the draft which includes minor injury, major injury leading to permanent disability, and death of an animal due to cruelty.

Different penalties have been prescribed in the draft proposed by the government that ranges from Rs 750 to 75,000 and jail term up to five years for different crimes.