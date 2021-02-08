Meghalaya Govt Reduces Prices of Petrol & Diesel by Rs 2

The Meghalaya Government has decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in the State by 2 rupees.

This was informed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Informing this Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “In view of the recent price hike in petrol and diesel in Meghalaya, Government has decided that the rate for both petrol and diesel will be reduced by 2 rupees per litre, effective from midnight of 8th February 2021.”