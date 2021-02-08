Puppies Charred to Death in Madhya Pradesh, Police Register Case

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a puppy in a fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, an official said on Monday.

While a local social worker in his police complaint claimed nine puppies were killed in the incident that took place on Friday in YD Nagar here, the police said they have recovered one carcass so far from the spot.

The incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away, YD Nagar police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak said.

The complainant, Om Badodiya, told the police that when he reached the spot, he saw some shrubs and bushes were set ablaze on vacant land, the complainant said, claiming that nine puppies were charred to death in the fire.

However, the police official said carcass of one puppy has been found at the spot so far.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (committing mischief by killing or maiming cattle or other animals), the official said.