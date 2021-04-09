Unnao Rape Convict’s Wife Gets BJP Ticket for Panchayat Polls in UP

Former BJP MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife, Sangeeta, will be contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on a BJP ticket.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its list of panchayat poll candidates for five districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Kuldip Sengar’s party membership was cancelled after he was convicted in a rape case of a minor in December 2019.

Sangeeta, who has been given a ticket from Fatehpur Chaurasi Tritaya seat for the Zila Panchayat member, has been the Zila Panchayat chairperson of Unnao from 2016.