3 Rhino Calves Rescued in Assam Floods Released into Wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, which were rescued during the 2019 Assam floods have been released into the wild on Saturday after a grueling all-night drive from Kaziranga National Park.

The rhino calves had undergone health check-ups and marking before they are loaded in individual crates for the translocation by the expert team of IFAW-WTI veterinarians.

At a time when this translocation is very difficult as it might be risky for the forest officials, these rhino calves have been translocated safely into Manas National Park by the forest officials.