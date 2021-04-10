Farmers in Meghalaya Oppose Dam Over Umngot River

Public hearing for the construction of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)’s Umngot Hydro Power Project, failed after hundreds of residents from different villages under Mawkynrew Block in East Khasi Hills, staged a protest.

It is to be mentioned that Villagers living along the Umngot Hydro Power Project site are opposing it over the fear of losing their lands.

Allegedly, farmers of six villages are said to be affected by the proposed hydro power project.

The residents stopped officers and staff from MeECL, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and district authorities from conducting the public hearing.