Foreign Origin Smuggled Beer Recovered in Mizoram, One Individual Apprehended

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 22 Cases of foreign origin smuggled Beer, in general area Chhungtein Mizoram on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered22 Cases of foreign origin smuggled Beer ,Mkt value -1,05,600/-, As the Excise & Narcotics Department seized the contraband item, they also detained one individual.

Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.