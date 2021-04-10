Rahul Dravid’s Angry Avatar being the ‘Indira Nagar ka Gunda’ is Trending on Social Media

All thanks to an advertisement by the credit card payment app “CRED” that introduced the “new side” of veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid to us in the now-viral video.

The ad hilariously shows the exact opposite of the gentleman that he is– a man, raging with anger for getting stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jam. Stranded in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam, the character played by Dravid is furious. Raging with anger, the former cricketer wreaks havoc both with his bat and words.

“Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main (I’m the thug of Indiranagar),” he announces through the sun-roof of his car.

It was hardly a matter of time that the advert caught the attention of fans and followers of Dravid on social media who then unleashed never-ending memes and takes on the never-seen-before avatar of Dravid.

Meanwhile, popular food delivery application Zomato rode the wave and made sure they caught the attention of their customers with a cheeky tweet on Rahul Dravid’s viral ad.

“deliveries in Indiranagar might be late today due to an angry gunda on the road,” Zomato said in a cheeky post.