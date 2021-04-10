Re-Polling Announced in 3 Constituencies of Assam on April 20

The Election Commission has directed to conduct repoll in four polling stations at Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong constituencies in Assam as the poll conducted during the second phase on April 1 stated to be void.

The repoll will be held on April 20 as stated by the ECI in a notification issued on Saturday.

The polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM in the designated polling stations.

The polling stations where repoll will be conducted are:

1. 149 Indira MV School (Right) under Ratabari constituency

2. 109 (463 No Madhya Dhanehari LP School) under Sonai constituency

3. 107 A-Khothlir LP School and 107 Mualdam LP School under Haflong constituency.