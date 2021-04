The Tripura education department on Thursday suspended the holding of regular classes for students of classes I and II for an indefinite period.

The state education minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the suspension of classes.

Further the minister siad that the decision has been taken in view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Earlier the chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb and also the Deputy chief minister was tested postve for COVID-19.