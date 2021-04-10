West Bengal Polls: 4 Killed in Violence at Cooch Behar, 1st Time Voter Shot Dead

Violence rocked Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday resulting in two casualties while three others got critically injured.

Meawnhile, an 18-year-old first-time voter was reportedly shot dead while in another incident, one person was killed and three others got critically wounded, Debasish Dhar, superintendent of police (SP), Cooch Behar district, confirmed.

According to reports, the first incident took place around 8 am, within an hour after the polling in 44 constituencies took off. “The deceased has been Ananda Barman, 18. He was a first-time voter. We have arrested two people in the matter,” Dhar said.

The incident followed a clash between BJP and TMC workers and supporters near booth number 285.