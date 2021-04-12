Assam Rifles Organizes Friendly Vollyball Match at Hnahlan, Mizoram

Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organized a Friendly Volleyball Match at Hnahlan on Saturday.

A friendly Football match between VillHnahalan and Vill New Vaikhawtlang was organized by Aizawl Battalion at Hnahlan with an aim to foster greater synergy and enhanced coop between youths of village Hnahlan& New Vaikhawtlang and Assam Rifles and to win the hearts and minds of the locals.

The aim of the event was to foster the spirit of sportsmanship and building up trust between locals and security forces. The match was played with full zeal and enthusiasm. The teams displayed immense passion and sporting spirit.

The match was played in best of spirit and both the teams participated with the fullest of zeal, passion and enthusiasm which resulted in a close match ending with the youths of VillHnahlan winning the match. The event concluded with prize distribution to the winning team followed by a group photograph which shall be a token of remembrance for everyone. At last, a vote of thanks was offered by the team captains of both teams.

Assam Rifles has always been committed to promoting sports culture in the region by organizing such sports activities. The initiative of organizing such a friendly Volleyball match and step to promoting sports culture in the region by Assam Rifles was well appreciated by the youths.