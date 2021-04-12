Educational Institutions in Sikkim to Remain Closed till April 20

The Sikkim government in an order said all educational institutions in Sikkim, including government, government-aided and private, would remain closed from April 12-20, 2021.

An order was issued by GP Upadhyaya, additional chief secretary to the education department of Sikkim, on Sunday.

The notification said, “All officers and employees of all categories including teaching and non-teaching personnel working in government, government-aided and private educational institutions in Sikkim, who are 45 years and above in age shall compulsorily vaccinate themselves against Covid-19.”

In order to achieve this vaccination for such officers and employees, the department of education decided to close the educational institutions.