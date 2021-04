A police patrolling team from Makum police station in Tinsukia district seized two elephants during wee hours on April 12.

According to the police, the domesticated elephants were being carried illegally in a Punjab body truck (BR 01 GH – 0435) from Lathao of Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh to Odisha without any valid documents.

Police handed over the elephants along with the truck to the DFO, Doomdooma and the forest department has started an inquiry into the matter.