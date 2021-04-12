Manipur CM N Biren Singh Takes 1st Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh took the first dose of Covid19 vaccine on April 10.

The CM took the vaccine at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on Sunday during the launch of Tika Utsav (festival of vaccine).

The Manipur chief minister has appealed to the people, who are eligible to take the vaccine, to get administered and remain safe from the second wave of Covid19 poandemic.

“Took my 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine at JNIMS during the launching of #TikaUtsav (11th-14th April 2021).

I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Stay safe from the #SecondWave,” chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

“Together, let us make our State and the Country COVID-19 free,” he added.