Air Passengers Arriving to Undergo Mandatory Covid 19 Test in Assam

The Assam government issued fresh guidelines for mandatory COVID-19 tests of all the air passengers arriving in any airports of the state.

“In partial modification of our earlier instructions, now all air passengers arriving in any air ports of Assam will have to mandatorily undergo Covid 19 test (both RAT and RTPCR) excluding the transit passengers,” tweeted health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, air passengers from Maharashtra and Karnataka only had to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests.