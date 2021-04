The holy month of Ramzan will begin on Wednesday (April 14) as the moon was not sighted last evening. The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Sayyed Ahmed Bukhari, and moon sighting committees announced this on Monday evening.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the culmination of the fasting month.

In Gulf countries, today is the first day of Ramzan.