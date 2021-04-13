Manipur’s Songashim Rungsung Wins Rubaru Mr India United Continents

Manipur’s Songashim Rungsung won the Rubaru Mr India United Continents and also bagged the ‘Best National Costume’ award at the recently concluded Rubaru Mr India 2020-2021 pageant held in Goa.

Rubaru Mr India is the country’s biggest annual pageant for men and was held on April 8.

Rungsung, who hails from Tolloi in Ukhrul district, was crowned among the 34 contestants from across India.

Manipur’s Tourism Director W Ibohal Singh congratulated the winner and said, “His win is a testament that the youth of this state are not only talented but hardworking and have the willpower to win any competition in any field.”

Rungsung has done his masters in social work from St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru and is currently working as a fashion model.