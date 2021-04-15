African Swine Fever Kill Over 600 Pigs in Mizoram

African Swine Fever has been confirmed to be the cause of death of over 600 pigs in Mizoram.

A high-level meeting was chaired by animal husbandry & veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua to discuss the outbreak of African Swine Fever that has claimed the lives of 671 pigs across Mizoram.

Officials of the department informed the meeting that samples sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal tested positive for ASF. “Further confirmation to identify the serotype through genome sequencing is still awaited,” they said.

Meanwhile, the government has so far declared Lungsen village, Electric Veng in Lunglei; Zawlnuam village in Mamit district; Edenthar and Armed Veng within Aizawl city as infected areas.