Congress Wins Garo Hills ADC Polls, BJP Manages 2 Seats

Congress in Meghalaya has emerged as the single-largest party to win in the recently concluded Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections.

In 29 out of the contested 30 seats, Congress has won 12 seats in Amongpara, Dengnakpara, Balachanda, Batabari, Shyamnagar, Boldamgre, Betasing, Samandagre, Williamnagar, Rongrong, Damas, and Kharkutta.

However, Conrad Sangma led-National People’s Party (NPP) gave a stiff fight and won 11 of the GHADC seats. NPP won Silkigre, Siju, Babelapara, Jengjal, Asanang, Nogorpara, Naguapara, Gasuapara, Bajendoba, Raksamgre.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only managed to win two of the seats.