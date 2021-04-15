Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s Wife Niti Deb Tests Covid-19 Positive

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s wife Niti Deb has tested positive for Covid19.

Earlier, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was infected by Covid19. Niti Deb confirmed that she tested Covid19 positive through Facebook.

Niti Deb wrote on her Facebook page: “Hi, everyone wanted to share with all of you regarding New strain of Covid-19, this new strain is having high mobility with less mortality rate but it comes with high fever which continues for several days around 9 to 10 days minimum which affects your immune system, stamina and you will have acute body and back pain, I got positive second time within a time frame of 8 months So please all of you Stay Safe and follow precautions as much as possible, Must take vaccination.”