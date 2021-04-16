25 Passengers Detected COVID-19 Positive at Guwahati Railway Station, 22 at LGBI Aiport

As many as 25 passengers have been found COVID-19 positive at Guwahati Railway Station.

On the other hand, 22 air passengers have been detected with COVID-19 positive at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport on Thursday.

Notably, most of these passengers traveled from Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, and other states.

“From yesterday till 6 AM today, we have conducted 518 tests. Among them, 15 passengers were found positive. From 6 AM today, we have conducted 281 tests so far and found 10 persons positive,” said a doctor at the station.

“Most of them were traveling from Maharashtra and West Bengal. They are mostly asymptomatic,” he added.