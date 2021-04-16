Amid Surge in COVID Cases, Home Ministry Asks 50% Employees to Avail WFH Option

The Central government has given its employees the option to work from home along with the staggered office timings.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday night has issued a notice to its employees in this regard. In its notice, the Home Ministry has asked its officers up to the level of under-secretary to avail the work from home option.

The Home Ministry also cleared that only 50% of staff need to attend office, stating that the staggered timing will avoid the rush in commuting as also in lifts and corridors.

The Deputy Secretary and above-ranking officials have been asked to come to the office regularly. These officers have been given the option to stagger timing between 9 AM and 10 AM.