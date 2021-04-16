Assam Rifles Offers Assistance to Orphanage at Lunglei, Mizoram

Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organized an event at Baptist Church Orphanage Home Lunglei on Thursday.

28 Children, 16 Staff Members and the Director of Baptist Church of Mizoram, Lunglei attended the event. The programme included welcome song by the children, Cake Cutting Ceremony, tea and interaction followed by handing over of essential stores, anti Covid items and water cooler. Further education regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was also imparted to the participants.

The noble gesture on part of Assam Rifles and their sincere concern will go a long way in further consolidating the harmonious relations prevailing between the locals and the Assam Rifles.