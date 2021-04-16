Lake Sii to Come Up in Ziro, Arunchal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has visited the manmade Sii Lake during his visit to Zero in Lower Subansiri district.

It is to be mentioned that the Sii Lake is being developed at Biirii as part of the Sii Water Conservation Project.

“Another beautiful lake coming up in #Ziro. The Sii lake (Sii water conservation Project at Biirii) when completed will be bigger and is expected to be more beautiful than #SiikheLake. Appreciate the innovative minds of Ziro people to boost tourism!” Pema Khandu tweeted.