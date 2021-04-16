Section 144 to be Imposed on Sundays in Shillong

East Khasi Hills district administration has ordered Section 144 CrPC on Sundays prohibiting the opening of shops, establishments and markets, as well as roadside vendors; in Shillong agglomeration, citing reasons of attracting sizeable crowds at a single point.

This order, however, exempts essential services including pharmacies and pharmaceutical stores.

The order comes into effect after inspections were conducted and it was found that COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, hand hygiene, and masks wearing was not being followed, District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills, Isawanda Laloo stated.

Non-compliance to SOPs will be met with penalties as per the law, the order mentions.