WATCH | Actor Varun Dhawan Pour Out his Heart for People of Arunachal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has thanked the people of Arunachal for the warm hospitality the ‘Bhediya’ team received during the shoot of film in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing the actors exprience Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote “Listen to Actor @Varun_dvn Ji pour out his heart for people of #Arunachal during his final days of shooting of #Bhediya movie at #Ziro. Thank you people of Ziro for making good impression of Arunachal, and taking good care of the #Bollywood team.”