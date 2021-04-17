Actor Sonu Sood Tests Positive for COVID19

Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for the disease. He took to social media on Saturday to share the update with his fans.

“Covid – positive. Mood & spirit – super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care , but don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i’m always there for you all,” he wrote with his message.

Sonu was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.”I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state,” he had said about his appointment.

“I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say – God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty,” Sood said in another statement about his work during the pandemic.