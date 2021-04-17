Amid COVID-19 Scare AIUDF Candidates Stationed at Jaipur Takes U-Turn to Assam

The AIUDF candidates of the Assam Assembly elections, who were sent to Rajasthan with the fear of horse-trading retured to the state on Friday.

The party sent their candidates to Rajasthan last week reportedly fearing the poaching of their candidates after the counting of votes for the Assembly election on May 2.

Meanwhile, AIUDF leaders told the media in Guwahati that they had gone to Rajasthan for a vacation after hectic electioneering.

“In Rajasthan, we offered prayers at the Ajmer Sharif and had a discussion with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the political situation in the state and elsewhere,” an AIUDF candidate said.