RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Granted Bail in Fodder Scam Case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president was granted bail in a case linked to the fodder scam by the Jharkhand High Court on Saturday.

The leader, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, will be able to walk out of jail after being released from the hospital.

The court granted bail to him in the Dumka treasury case, in which he was convicted of withdrawing ₹3.13 crore from the treasury in Jharkhand’s Dumka, formerly in Bihar. The bail was granted by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period, news agency ANI reported.