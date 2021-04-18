Amid Covid Scare Primary Schools in Assam to Remain Closed Till May 8

The Assam Government on Sunday issued a notification that all Lower Primary Schools, pre-primary, up to class 5 in COVID-19 affected districts will be closed wherein there are more than 100 positive cases of COVID-19 (on an average) till May 8.

Assam Health, Education, and Finance Minister on Sunday shared the information through his official Twitter handle.

Taking to his Twitter Dr. Sarma wrote, “IMPORTANT INFORMATION All Lower Primary Schools, incl pre-primary, up to class 5 in #Covid_19 affected districts (100 cases +) in Assam shall remain closed till May 8 or until further orders. Please read this notification from Education Department.”

However, in the districts where the number of victims is less, schools will not be closed.

At present eight districts of the state, including Kamrup metro, Kamrup rural, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Cachar, Jorhat and Tinsukia have reported more than 100 active Covid-19 cases.