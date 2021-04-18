Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu Bags Bronze Medal at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

She set a new world record in clean and jerk while also bettering her own national record to finish on the podium in a tough field.

Mirabai Chanu lifted 86kg in snatch and a world record of 119kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg. She also confirmed her Tokyo Olympic spot as she has now competed in the six mandatory qualifying events.

While the earlier clean and jerk world record was 118kg, Chanu’s personal best total in 49kg was 203kg (88kg+115kg) at the National Championship in February last year.