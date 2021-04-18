Team North-East India Reaches Moscow for the Indo-Russia Friendship Car Rally

Team North-East India has reached Moscow, Russia. The team is here to participate in the Indo-Russia Friendship Car Rally, which is being organized by International Friendship Car Rally Association. The rally was flagged off in New Delhi, India by Jitender Singh, Minister of Development of North East Region, Govt. of India.

The rally is being sponsored my North East Council, NEC, Shillong, under the Ministry do DoNER, which looks after the development of India’s North Eastern Region comprising 8 states.

According to Pem Sonam, President, IFCRA, the rally will strengthen people-to-p

eople contacts between the historically friendly nations of Russia and India. The team

members are from the eight North-Eastern states of India. They will be the ambassadors do their region while in Moscow showing to the global audience the potential this hitherto unexplored region has.

Promoting tourism in the region will be their priority apart from fostering friendly ties with people in Russia.

The rally will last for three days and will culminate on 20th April 2021.