Tripura Tea Sold at Record Rs 12,500 Per Kg, to be Exported to Denmark & Gulf

A tea variety has made a record in Tripura for being sold at the highest ever rate of Rs 12,500 per kilo.

Further, the Hand-rolled orthodox tea prepared in a co-operative society run tea factory in Tripura is now set to make its way to Gulf and Denmark.

Handrolled Orthodox Tea of Neermahal Brand sold for ₹12,500 a kilo, highest ever for Tripura Tea, makes its way to the Gulf and Denmark. Special thanks to @Diganta20616914 for your support!@Diganta20616914 @BjpBiplab @RebatiTripura @DRPRADIPBARUAH2 @pkbez pic.twitter.com/8L1H8IVon1 — Sumedha Das (@SumedhaDas19) April 12, 2021

“Tripura tea has all the potential to leave its mark in the national as well as international markets. Due to the rich flavour and unique blend Tripura tea evokes attention of one and all in the markets,” ETV Bharat quoted Barman as saying.

This tea is exclusively prepared in the Pancham Nagar tea factory located near Kailashahar under Tripura’s Unakoti district being run by a co-operative society.