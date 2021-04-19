Amid Surging Cases in India UK PM Boris Johnson Cancels Visit Due in April

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled his next week’s visit to India due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The information about his cancellation of the India trip was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs through an official statement.

“In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week. The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year,” said Arindam Bagchi, the official MEA Spokesperson in a response to media queries on the upcoming visit of Johnson to India.