Former Assam CM Dr Bhumidhar Barman Passes Away

Former Assam chief minister Dr. Bhumidhar Barman breathed his last on Sunday evening at 6:20 PM here in Guwahati.

According to reports, the veteran Congress leader has been in the hospital for the past 28 days on ventilation at the ICU of Dispur Hospital in Guwahati.

The 89-year-old Congressman held the CM’s chair twice. Once for a brief period between April 22, 1996, and May 14, 1996, after the death of then CM Hiteshwar Saikia. He held the post again in 2010, when the then CM Tarun Gogoi was on leave on medical grounds.

A graduate from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh in 1958, Dr. Barman was first elected to the Assam assembly in 1967. He was an MLA for seven terms (twice from Nalbari West, once from Dharmapur and four terms from Barkhetry).