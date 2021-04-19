Meghalaya Bars Entry of Tourist Effective 23rd April 2021

The Meghalaya government has decided to close its doors to tourists from outside the state from 23rd April 2021.

In a tweet the Meghalaya chief minister wrote, “#Meghalaya will close its doors to tourists from outside the state from 23rd April 2021 however, local tourism will continue. There will also be closure in tourist locations that have high tourist footfall. The time frame of RT-PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 48 hrs.”

#Meghalaya will close its doors to tourists from outside the state from 23rd April 2021 however, local tourism will continue. There will also be closure in tourist locations that have high tourist footfall. The time frame of RT-PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/rtH9WK4J7M — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the time frame of RT-PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 48 hrs.