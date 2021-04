The Mizoram government has enforced a seven-day lockdown in Aizwal and 10 other district headquarters starting today (April 20) till April 26.

The state government said residents in Aizwal municipal area and 10 other district headquarters should not step out of their homes during the time period.

According to an official notification, inter-village or intra-state movement however has not been restricted and is allowed with permission from local authorities.