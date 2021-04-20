Assam Govt Imposes Rs 1000 Fine For Not Wearing Mask or Spitting in Public

The Assam government will impose Rs. 1,000 fine on any person for not wearing mask or spitting in public places, stated a fresh COVID-19 order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday.

“Any person not wearing face mask and/ or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Rs. 1000/- vide ASDMA’s earlier Order No. ASDMA/24/2020/Part-1/122 dt. 14/10/2020 which can be imposed by District wise Task Force comprising of District Disaster Management Authority, Magistracy, Police, Enforcement wing of District Transport Officer and Enforcement wing of Guwahati Municipal Corporation in their respective jurisdictions,” read the notification.