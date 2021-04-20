COVID-19: Assam Govt Releases SOPs, Markets to be Closed by 6 PM

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issused a SOP with the gradual increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

As per the notification, all Market places – supermarkets, shops in the Malls, weekly market should be closed by 6.00 PM.

In Closed venues, gatherings up to 50% of the seating capacity to be allowed. No standing audience shall be allowed in open/ closed venues.

The number of guests in Private functions at private venues including marriages to be restricted to 100 persons. Funeral / last rites-related gatherings should ensure not more than 20 persons for each deceased.

Religious places/ places of worship should be allowed to be operated with 20 persons per hour. except for the iconic religious places where it can be 50 persons per hour.

However, if any religious place has only a small area. the management committee of such a religious institution shall reduce the number of attendees accordingly.

Meanwhile, city buses, Intra-district, Inter-district, and Inter-state ·buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity.

Further, barbershops, salons, and parlors shall continue to provide service with strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior such as wearing face masks, face cover hand gloves.