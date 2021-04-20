ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled

The ICSE Class 10 board examination has been cancelled due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country, the board said on Tuesday days after it had made the exam optional.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board had just days ago postponed its Class 10 and 12 examinations after a nationwide Covid surge and requests from parents and students made them rethink.

In a circular issued by the board, it said, “The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest.”

The Class 10 exams were scheduled from May 4 to June 7.